Punjab Govt to procure 3.3 lakh doses of goatpox vaccine

Chandigarh, August 12

A Group of Ministers (GoM), formed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to effectively tackle the lumpy skin disease, have directed the department concerned to procure 3.33 lakh more doses of goatpox vaccine.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today instructed to procure 3.33 lakh doses from approved veterinary research institutes.

“CM Mann is personally monitoring the situation. He takes cognisance of the ongoing vaccination drive daily,” said the GoM, adding that the vaccination target would be doubled to 50,000 per day. They said more than 1.3 lakh cattle had been vaccinated so far.

They said in order to shun the practice of dumping carcasses in the open, the government has issued funds.

