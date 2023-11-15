Govt to prorogue Budget session; Guv yet to take call on four Bills

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, November 14

After the tussle between the Governor and the Chief Minister reached the Supreme Court, the Punjab Government today initiated the step to prorogue the Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.

A session will be convened immediately to get the money Bills passed in the House. The Bills to be passed in the House include the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023.

This paves the way for the government to convene the Winter session later this month. Sources in the government say that a three-day session will be held in last week of November.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit had earlier refused to give his consent to the tabling of the Bills in the special sitting of the Vidhan Sabha on October 20, following which the state government had moved the Supreme Court.

The Budget session was convened from March 3 this year. Though the session was adjourned sine die on March 24, the session was not prorogued. A special sitting of the session was first called on June 19-20 and later on October 20, which was declared invalid by the Governor.

The SC, on November 10, had declared the sitting as valid, and asked the Governor to decide on the four Bills passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in June.

Sources say Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given his consent for the prorogation of the Vidhan Sabha. The file, recommending the prorogation of the session, has been sent to the Vidhan Sabha and is expected to be sent to the Governor on Wednesday.

Official sources in Punjab Raj Bhawan have told The Tribune that the Governor has not yet decided on the fate of the four Bills passed in the June sitting of the Assembly. These include the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Punjab Affiliated Colleges Amendment Bill, 2023.

