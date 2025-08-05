The state government is going to spend Rs 70 crore at 35 separate locations in Patiala district where Guru Teg Bahadur had stayed for nearly three months and given sermons.

Cabinet ministers Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Harbhajan Singh ETO, during a press conference on Monday, said the government was organising a series of events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Guru, starting November 19.

The ministers emphasised that 135 sacred sites across Punjab were linked to the Guru, with 35 located in Patiala alone, the highest in any district. Accordingly, projects, worth Rs 70 crore, had been proposed for their all-round development.

Following the meeting, both ministers paid obeisance at Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib and Gurdwara Sri Motibagh Sahib and urged the sangat to participate wholeheartedly in the upcoming programmes. The main state-level events will be held from November 19 to 25 in line with Gurmat Maryada.

Sond said yatras would commence from four zones — Kashmir, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, and Faridkot — culminating at Anandpur Sahib, with the Malwa-2 Yatra halting in Patiala on November 20.