Govt to take over Pearl Group land, pay investors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the government would take over the land of Pearl Group and try to pay back the investors.

In a tweet, Mann said the Pearl Group had duped people of crores of rupees and the government was trying to clear the legal hurdles in acquiring the land of the group, so that the investors could get back their money.

In February, holding a meeting with the deputy commissioners, commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police, the Chief Minister said the group defrauded people for which it must be made accountable. He said every deputy commissioner must identify the properties of the group in their respective districts and submit details to the state government.