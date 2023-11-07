Govt turns heat on officials over farm machinery ‘scam’

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, November 6

As fields are being set on fire despite a huge subsidy given on crop residue management machines, the government has turned heat on officials responsible for the stubble management machinery ‘scam’.

Rs 1,178 cr provided by Centre To control stubble burning, the Centre had provided Rs 1,178 crore subsidy in four years (2018-19 to 2021-22) to farmers for buying crop residual management machinery. However, the subsidy was embezzled by firms in connivance with officials

Finally, a year after machines worth Rs 150 crore were found missing, the government has asked to take action against the officials concerned.

According to sources, Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture, KAP Sinha has asked the department to issue chargesheet to those who had submitted the wrong certificates which resulted into the release of subsidy against the supply of machines under the Crop Residue Management Scheme. “The action must be taken against the guilty officials. I have asked the department to let him know the status immediately,” said Sinha.

Significantly, after The Tribune did a series of stories last year, the state government had ordered an audit and physical verification of each of the 90,000 machines, which were purchased with the Centre’s subsidy.

The officials were asked to furnish the details, including the name of the beneficiary, village name, the amount of subsidy received by the farmer, Aadhaar number of the farmer and details of the machine. At least, 11,000 machines were found missing out of 90,000 given to farmers between 2018 and 2021. Machines worth around Rs 140 crore never reached farmers and the fund was embezzled on fake bills.

The districts where the number is high are Faridkot (23 per cent) followed by Ferozepur (17 per cent), Amritsar and Gurdaspur (14 per cent each), Fazilka (13 per cent) and Bathinda (12 per cent).