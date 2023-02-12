Govt urged to provide financial aid to gaushalas

Abohar, February 11
The State Gau Sewa Commission chairman, Ashok Kumar Singla, on Saturday visited ‘Nandishala’ located on the Abohar-Fazilka road.
During his visit, president of the Gaushala Prabandhak Committee, Fakir Chand Goyal, and the general secretary, Rakesh Kalani, apprised Singla that huge expenses to run the bull shed were met with the help of the Arhtiya Association and other local philanthropists.
They demanded that the government should provide financial aid to gaushalas. Singla said he would take up their demand at the higher level.
