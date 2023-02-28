Govt yet to act against erring institutes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

Private colleges that directly benefitted from the wrong disbursal of funds under the multi-crore SC post matric scholarship scam have yet to face action. Over Rs 8 crore were given to eight such institutions by tampering the record and in violation of the rules.

A few days ago, the AAP government had dismissed six officials of the Directorate of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities for their alleged involvement in the scholarship funds disbursal scam. But there is no word on action to be taken against the institutes.

Sources in the government said to protect such erring institutions, the previous Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government at its Cabinet meeting held on January 1, 2022, decided not to get an FIR registered against them in the case of wrong disbursal of the scholarship. It had been pointed out that Rs 16.91 crore was disbursed to nine institutions without approval from the Finance Department. — TNS