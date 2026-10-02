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Home / Punjab / Graft complainant identifies voices of suspended Punjab DIG HS Bhullar, aide in audio clip

Graft complainant identifies voices of suspended Punjab DIG HS Bhullar, aide in audio clip

The prosecution played the audio of a recorded conversation that took place between the accused during the trap proceedings

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:33 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Suspended Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. File photo
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The complainant in the corruption case registered against suspended Punjab Police DIG HS Bhullar and middleman Krishanu Sharda, Akash Batta, has identified voices of both accused recorded during trap proceedings before a CBI court.

During the examination, the prosecution played the audio of a recorded conversation that took place between the accused during the trap proceedings. After hearing the audio, Batta said he could identify the voices of Sharda and Bhullar. “The conversation was held before me on the controlled call,” he said.

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The prosecution also produced the sealed cloth parcel containing the currency notes of Rs 500.

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“It is the same bag as the one in which I kept the bribe money before handing it over to Sharda. These are also the same currency notes that I used,” Batta said.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case for October 5 for further recording of his testimony. The court also directed the SSP to look into the matter ASI Sher Singh producing Bhullar before the court as he is himself facing trial in another case.

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