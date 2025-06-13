Grain theft at godown in Nangal, inspector in dock

Officials deputed at Pungrain godown in Nangal were allegedly found sprinkling water on the stored foodgrain to increase its weight during a surprise inspection on Wednesday.

Ropar DC Varjeet Singh Walia said Nangal SDM Sachin Pathak conducted the raid after several complaints were received from the residents related to poor quality of foodgrain being provided through the public distribution system.

The DC said Food Supply Inspector Rajinder Mohan Gautam, who was in-charge of the godown, was present during the inspection. He said it seemed to be a case of artificial wetting of bags to cover up for the theft of foodgrain. A moisture meter was arranged on the spot and seven samples were collected by the raiding team.

The moisture was recorded at 15%, 16.8%, 14.4%, 19.4%, 15.8%, 22.5% and 15.6%. Disputing the findings, Gautam cited an unsubstantiated error of 2.5-3% per reading. To give the Food Supply Inspector a fair opportunity, another moisture meter from a private firm was arranged. Five samples, which were collected again, comprehensively failed. The samples read 18.6%, 16.9%, 18.5%, 16.4% and 15.9%, whereas the acceptable standards are 9-12%.

The DC said Gautam could not offer any plausible explanation as to why the water was being sprinkled on foodgrain. The SDM recommended suspension of Gautam and registration of case against him under Section 316 of the BNS.

Rejecting the allegations, Gautam said foodgrain had got wet due to heavy rain during procurement. On the presence of water pump and a hose in the godown, he said he had no idea about it.