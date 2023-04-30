Grant increased, now provide better results: CM to Punjabi University

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 29

While speaking during the 62nd Foundation Day of Punjabi University, Patiala, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the university had produced famous personalities in literature, arts, business and politics.

The CM said, “The state government has increased the university’s monthly grant to Rs 30 crore. Now, the university is supposed to give better results. We will not let schools, colleges and universities face any financial issues.”

He discussed about upgrading the infrastructure at the university and instal state-of-the-art sound system at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hall.

He said, “We should be able to hold an international event here. We will make more such performing arts centres at various places in Punjab, so that artistes can come and perform.”

Recently, the state government had increased the university’s monthly grant from Rs 9.50 crore to Rs 30 crore.

The CM, however, did not comment on waiving the university’s outstanding loan of Rs 150 crore. He also released software and books published by the university.

Professor Arvind, Vice Chancellor, Punjabi University, informed about new initiatives taken by the institute.

Professor Narinder Singh Kapoor during his address said new ideas were welcomed. “Freedom is identified from expression of counter ideas. Universities are supposed to be centres of ideas, where people come and study,” he said.