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Home / Punjab / Granthi electrocuted to death during sewa at village gurdwara in Faridkot district

Granthi electrocuted to death during sewa at village gurdwara in Faridkot district

Manjinder was engaged in cleaning and maintenance of gurdwara lawns

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 03:01 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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A granthi died after he got electrocuted while performing voluntary service (sewa) at a gurdwara in Kingra village of Faridkot district.

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​The victim has been identified as Manjinder Singh.

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​According to initial reports, Manjinder was engaged in cleaning and maintenance of gurdwara lawns. He was using an electric grass-cutting machine when the incident took place. The electric shock was severe enough to render him unconscious on the spot.

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​People present there rushed him to a nearby medical facility for treatment, but doctors declared him brought dead.

​The incident caused grief and shock among local devotees and the regional community.

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