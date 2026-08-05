Granthi electrocuted to death during sewa at village gurdwara in Faridkot district

A granthi died after he got electrocuted while performing voluntary service (sewa) at a gurdwara in Kingra village of Faridkot district.

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​The victim has been identified as Manjinder Singh.

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​According to initial reports, Manjinder was engaged in cleaning and maintenance of gurdwara lawns. He was using an electric grass-cutting machine when the incident took place. The electric shock was severe enough to render him unconscious on the spot.

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​People present there rushed him to a nearby medical facility for treatment, but doctors declared him brought dead.

​The incident caused grief and shock among local devotees and the regional community.