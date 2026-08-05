Granthi electrocuted to death during sewa at village gurdwara in Faridkot district
Manjinder was engaged in cleaning and maintenance of gurdwara lawns
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A granthi died after he got electrocuted while performing voluntary service (sewa) at a gurdwara in Kingra village of Faridkot district.
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The victim has been identified as Manjinder Singh.
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According to initial reports, Manjinder was engaged in cleaning and maintenance of gurdwara lawns. He was using an electric grass-cutting machine when the incident took place. The electric shock was severe enough to render him unconscious on the spot.
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People present there rushed him to a nearby medical facility for treatment, but doctors declared him brought dead.
The incident caused grief and shock among local devotees and the regional community.
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