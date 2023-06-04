Graveyards’ commercialisation will infringe upon Muslims’ constitutional rights: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 3

Describing graveyards as sacrosanct to the Muslims and a basic tenet of the Islamic religion, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that its commercialisation by raising construction will infringe upon the community’s indefeasible constitutional rights.

Directions to waqf board On the basis of surveys and statistics, the Punjab Waqf Board is directed to ensure that such assigned leases of ‘kabristans’ for the purpose of commercial activities are forthwith cancelled in Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh, irrespective of the fact that such kabristan(s) are existing in rural or in urban areas. Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur & Justice Kuldeep Tiwari

The Bench also directed the Punjab Waqf Board to carry out a survey before ensuring that the assigned leases of “kabristans” for commercial activities purposes were forthwith rescinded and cancelled in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, irrespective of their existence in rural or urban area.

The Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Kuldeep Tiwari asserted the Board might not –– post 2013, when an amendment was carried out –– endeavour to grant leases of the Muslim graveyards for any commercial activities, but only for agricultural purposes.

Rather, the agricultural land adjoining the “kabristans” might be leased, but only for agricultural purposes. But the Board would forthwith withdraw or rescind the lease, as and when the area turned deficit and would ensure that the lease lands were used as burial grounds.

The Bench also directed it to make complete “statistics and surveys” of “assignments through leases” after 2013 of “gair mumkin kabristan”. “Subsequently, on the basis of such surveys and statistics, the Board is directed to ensure that such assigned leases of kabristans for the purpose of commercial activities are forthwith rescinded and cancelled, both in the state of Punjab and state of Haryana, as well as in Chandigarh, irrespective of the fact that such kabristan(s) are existing in rural or in urban area.”

In its detailed order, the Bench asserted it was necessary to bear in mind the religious sanctity assignable to the Muslim graveyard. It carried “immensity of religious nuance”. The Board was, as such, necessarily required to ensure that the endowed constitutional right to the Muslims regarding the sacrosanct site, directly impinging upon their religious belief, was ensured to be maintained.

But it appeared that the Board had commercialised “gair mumkin kabristan” by permitting the raising of commercial establishments on it merely for rearing income. As such, the assigned sanctity to a site sacred for the Muslims stood defiled.

Referring to draft scheme for user of the Muslim graveyards, the Bench asserted the Board was now assigning top priority for “reservation of graveyards” based on present and future needs. It also proposed that surplus unused graveyards in the rural areas would be given on lease only for agricultural purposes. A further condition said the Board would have the right to terminate the lease whenever land was required for burial purposes. The Bench added it appeared to be reasonable and in consonance with the constitutional sanctity assigned to a site sacred to the Muslims.