Green living takes centre stage on last day of Tribune Expo

Sustainable living concepts and technology-driven property solutions defined the third and final day of Tribune Real Estate Expo at the Sector 34 Exhibition Ground.

More than 5,000 people visited the three-day event.

With steady footfall throughout the third day, visitors revisited shortlisted projects, compared configurations and engaged in detailed discussions with developers and bankers.

Among the key highlights was Forest Hill Golf & Country Club Resort in Village Karoran, Mohali, located 20 minutes from Chandigarh and adjacent to the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary.

Promoting a “low-impact green habitat” philosophy, the project dedicates 90 per cent of its land to the green cover, integrates 25 acres of organic farming and features over 100 indigenous plant species.

Greenhavens and Secret Valley offer one-acre farmstay plots in the Shivalik foothills, while FHR Golf Residences and Fairwood Farms blend eco-conscious living with urban connectivity.

Technology also drew strong interest. Propickle Technologies showcased its advanced “one-link” digital mapping platform featuring a 360-degree 3D scale model, digital sample apartment, balcony views and drone-based land mapping.

The system enables buyers to virtually navigate interiors, exteriors and nearby landmarks in a seamless digital journey. The solution has been implemented for developers such as Hero Homes, JLPL and Highland.

The expo featured participation from Vera Developers, JLPL Mohali, Atlantis, TDI Infratech, Aarv Developers, RCS Group Dholera, Forest Hill Resort, Goyal Infra, Amayra Sky City, Titan Iconic, Aero Walk, Vista Land, Manohar Infrastructure, SBP Growth Inspired by Passion, Family Nest Real Estate (P) Ltd., Nirwana Group, NK Sharma, Escon Primera, Propickle Corporate and Royale Estate Group.

Goyal Infra showcased Golden Era Homes at Singhpura Chowk, Zirakpur, featuring S+14 high-rise 3BHK apartments with amenities including a swimming pool, cricket pitch, badminton court and party hall.

Golden Woods is constructing 3BHK apartments on Dayalpur road near the Patiala highway.

Manohar Infrastructure presented its 300-acre integrated township, The Palm, in Sectors 3 and 17, New Chandigarh, offering residential and commercial plots (115–500 sq yards) with low-rise S+4 and G+2 configurations near the PGI and Panjab University.

SBP Group highlighted Super Tree in Sector 127 on the Kharar-Landran road, offering 2 and 3 BHK apartments built using Mivan technology, fully-loaded options, Alexa-enabled smart homes, a basketball stadium and a mandir.

The group led by former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma showcased Savitri Greens on VIP Road, Zirakpur, housing over 1,100 families, and Savitri Greens 2 on Gazipur Road. Its portfolio also includes The Holiday hotel.

Vista Land Promoters presented Vista Palencia in Zirakpur, a 4.25-acre project with six S+15 towers offering 3 BHK apartments (2,045–2,460 sq. ft.), 40 per cent green space, earthquake-resistant Mivan construction, clubhouse, infinity pool and rooftop lounge, with possession slated for October 2030.

Family Nest Real Estate (P) Ltd showcased Crown Jewel in New Chandigarh Medicity, Divya Builder’s units on the Kharar-Ludhiana highway, GDPL flats in Mohali, Sector 114, and the 1,200–1,300 acre Omaxe township.

Royale Estate Group displayed its 200-acre portfolio, including Royale City plots on the NH-7, Royale Park near Aerocity and the 150-acre Mohali Industrial Economic Zone at Banur-Tepla.

RCS Group promoted its 920 sq km Dholera smart city project in Gujarat led by Ramrajsinh Chudasma, featuring expressway, airport and rapid rail connectivity.

Titan Ventures showcased Titan Iconic in Sector 20, Panchkula, a RERA-registered ultra-luxury project offering 45 premium 3BHK and 4.5BHK units ranging from 2,300 to 3,200 sq. ft.

At the expo, leading public sector banks drew strong interest with competitive rates, faster approvals and buyer-friendly schemes tailored for Tricity investors.

State Bank of India (SBI) reinforced its dominant footprint by offering home loans with up to 90 per cent funding and a streamlined 2–10 day processing window.

Backed by dedicated Tricity teams and extensive project tie-ups, SBI positioned speed and trust as its core strengths. UCO Bank (Sector 17-B, Chandigarh) attracted attention with rates starting at 7.10 per cent for home loans and 7.45 per cent for car loans. Its standout USP was one-day delivery, with several approvals processed within hours during the expo.

Indian Bank offered home loans at 7.15 per cent. and vehicle loans at 7.55 per cent., with best ROI for CIBIL 800+.

Zero pre-payment or pre-closure charges and equal treatment for salaried and business applicants strengthened its appeal.

IDBI Bank, leveraging its PAN-India presence since 1964, showcased ROI of 7.35 per cent for home loans and 7.45 per cent for auto loans.

It offered up to 100 per cent vehicle funding, 90 per cent for homes, and ultra-fast approvals, two days for vehicles and 10 days for housing.

Bank of Baroda highlighted ROI of 7.20 per cent for home loans (CIBIL 824+) and 7.60 per cent for car loans.

Its Advantage Scheme allows customers to offset loan interest against savings balances, potentially reducing interest liability to zero.