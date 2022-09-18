Group clash in F’kot gurdwara, devotees injured; three arrested

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 17

A clash over the control of a local gurdwara broke out between two groups inside the sanctum sanctorum today, leaving several injured, the police said. One of devotees suffered serious injuries. She was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here.

The police have taken three persons into custody in connection with the clash. On a complaint of Prabjeet Kaur, who is admitted to a hospital, the police have booked nine persons under Sections 295, 354-B, 324, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC.

One of the accused, Thana Singh, is a former president of the gurdwara management committee.

The two groups allegedly attacked each other with swords and other sharp weapons. Sources said some of the accused picked up a sword lying near the bir of Guru Granth Sahib to attack the rival group.

Devotees present in the gurdwara on the occasion of “Sangrand” fled in panic. The sources said Thana Singh was locked in a legal dispute with Jaswant Singh, the incumbent president of the management committee, over the control of the gurdwara situated at Jarman Colony here. The case is pending in a local court.

Faridkot DSP Jasmeet Singh said a case had been registered and the matter was under investigation.

Gurvinder Kaur, an SGPC member, said the clash on the gurdwara premises amounted to religious misconduct. “The SGPC will take action,” she added.