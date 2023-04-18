Group clash in front of police station, no FIR

Tribune News Service

Kiratpur Sahib, April 17

Local SHO Gurwinder Singh had a tough time when two groups, armed with sharp-edged weapons, attacked each other in front of the police station late last night here. The incident had gone viral on social media in which the SHO can be seen snatching a sword from one of the assailants.

AAP worker Sonu Chaudhar, is also seen in the viral video slapping two persons, including a middle aged man, who fell down. Chaudhary denied that he was involved in any such incident. SHO Gurwinder Singh, said it was an outcome of a quarrel among children and the elders got involved in it. As no one lodged any complaint, no case was registered, he said.