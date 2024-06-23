 Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at the farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border : The Tribune India

They try to hijack the stage but the farmers drive them back after blocking the highway

Farmers at the protest site.



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, June 23

A group of miscreants on Sunday tried to create a ruckus at the farmers’ protest site on the Shambhu border.

They tried to hijack the stage but the farmers drove them back after blocking the highway.

It was alleged that a counter group of farmers from the nearby villages had tried to create the ruckus. Also, farmer unions alleged that these people were sand mining mafia in the guise of farmers who had tried to disrupt the agitation.

Farmer leader Sarvan Singh Pandher accused the BJP of sending goons to the site. He alleged that it is the handiwork of state and central agencies to destabilise their morcha.

Already, nearby villagers are up in arms against the farmer unions for the permanent blockade at Shambhu. They allege that the farmers’ agitation had caused losses to them.

Police said that only after one of the groups approached them, they intervened in the matter.

Sources said majority of the traders from Ambala who had suffered losses worth crores due to the protest had reached the spot and raised slogans trying to take up the issue with the farmers.

“We will soon meet the administration in Ambala and submit a charter of demands to the central government to ensure passage to the approaching traffic from the highway,” said a protester.

Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

