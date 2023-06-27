Growers selling produce in distress: Akalis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal today said the government had failed farmers for the second time in a row with moong growers being forced to go in for a distress sale of their produce with government agencies failing to procure it.

Calling for immediate purchase of moong by the government agencies at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 7,755 per quintal, the SAD president also demanded that the government should compensate farmers for the losses suffered by them by selling the crop to private traders.

He said, “Last year, farmers sowed moong following an appeal by CM Bhagwant Mann and an assurance that their produce would be procured at the MSP. However, the government had procured only 17 per cent of the produce.”