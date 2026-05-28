Growing requirement for additional STPs in Zirakpur discussed in PPCB, builders meet

In an initiative aimed at strengthening environmental compliance through awareness and collaboration, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Regional Office Mohali, organised an interactive meeting with the Builder Welfare Association at Zirakpur under the supervision of Er. Gursharan Dass Garg, Superintending Environmental Engineer (SEE), and Er. Kanwaldeep Kaur, Executive Engineer (EE).

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The meeting focused on simplifying environmental norms and guiding builders on regulatory compliance related to construction and housing projects. The officials emphasised that the objective of the board is not merely enforcement but facilitating environmentally responsible and sustainable urban development through better coordination and transparency.

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During the session, Garg stressed the importance of complying with Environmental Clearance (EC) conditions during both the construction and operational phases of projects. It was advised that the environmental norms of the construction phase be put on wide display to constantly remind the workforce to implement and enforce.

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Builders were encouraged to independently read, understand and fill application forms accurately instead of depending entirely on third parties, thereby improving communication and ensuring smoother compliance processes.

Special emphasis was laid on preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season. Builders were advised to clean rainwater harvesting pits and ensure that only surface runoff water enters recharge systems to protect groundwater quality.

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The board also highlighted the need for efficient operation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), reuse of treated water in dual plumbing and gardening, and strict avoidance of unauthorised discharge of domestic effluent.

The officials further encouraged extensive plantation drives within and around residential complexes and advocated for minimising solid waste generation by adopting eco-friendly materials and sustainable lifestyle practices.

Harish Gupta, President of the Builders Association, Zirakpur, highlighted the growing requirement for additional STPs in Zirakpur to support sustainable urban expansion.

Board Chairperson Reena Gupta said, "Environmental protection becomes truly effective when regulators and stakeholders work together with trust and shared responsibility. Such dialogues are essential to bridge communication gaps and create long-term environmental stewardship."

Appreciating the initiative, Harish Gupta said, "The chairperson took the initiative to fill the communication gap between the Punjab Pollution Control Board and builders."