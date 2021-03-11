Mohali blast: Guilty will get 'strictest' punishment, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Hours after a grenade attack at the headquarters of the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police at Mohali, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said “some arrests” had been made and “strictest” punishment would be given to those who tried to spoil the atmosphere in the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting of senior Police officers at his official residence this morning, Mann directed DGP VK Bhawra to immediately probe the entire incident thoroughly so as to get to the bottom of the case. He categorically said nobody would be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state, stressing forces inimical to peace, which were constantly trying to foment trouble across the state, would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, the DGP apprised the Chief Minister that a few suspects had been taken into custody for further interrogation so as to enable the police to strike at the roots of this unsavory incident.

The Chief Minister said the culprits behind the incident would be soon brought to the book and handed down an exemplary punishment as a deterrent for other such anti-social elements not to commit such heinous incidents in future.

Earlier in the day, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and party MPs — Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak- all hinted at a “larger conspiracy aimed at destabilising the peace in Punjab”. They all said the Punjab Police were investigating the matter and the culprits would not be spared.

AAP MLA from Urmur Jasvir Singh Raja Gill went a step ahead blaming political opponents, especially those who were “patronising the drug peddlers and gangsters”, for the grenade attack as the Bhagwant Mann government had been after them.

Will set precedent Nobody will be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state. The culprits behind the grenade attack will be soon brought to book and handed down an exemplary punishment as a deterrent for future. — Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister It’s a wake-up call The attack shows the intelligence department in very poor light. It’s a wake-up call for government. Eternal vigilance need of the hour, law & order top priority! — Navjot Sidhu, Cong leader Focus on law & order CM Mann should immediately shift his focus towards strengthening the deteriorating law and order. Residents must also remain vigilant. — Sukhdev Dhindsa, SAD (Sanyukt) chief

#bhagwant mann #vk bhawra