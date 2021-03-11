Mohali blast: Guilty will get 'strictest' punishment, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, May 10
Hours after a grenade attack at the headquarters of the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police at Mohali, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said “some arrests” had been made and “strictest” punishment would be given to those who tried to spoil the atmosphere in the state.
Chairing a high-level meeting of senior Police officers at his official residence this morning, Mann directed DGP VK Bhawra to immediately probe the entire incident thoroughly so as to get to the bottom of the case. He categorically said nobody would be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state, stressing forces inimical to peace, which were constantly trying to foment trouble across the state, would never succeed in their nefarious designs.
Meanwhile, the DGP apprised the Chief Minister that a few suspects had been taken into custody for further interrogation so as to enable the police to strike at the roots of this unsavory incident.
The Chief Minister said the culprits behind the incident would be soon brought to the book and handed down an exemplary punishment as a deterrent for other such anti-social elements not to commit such heinous incidents in future.
Earlier in the day, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and party MPs — Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak- all hinted at a “larger conspiracy aimed at destabilising the peace in Punjab”. They all said the Punjab Police were investigating the matter and the culprits would not be spared.
AAP MLA from Urmur Jasvir Singh Raja Gill went a step ahead blaming political opponents, especially those who were “patronising the drug peddlers and gangsters”, for the grenade attack as the Bhagwant Mann government had been after them.
Will set precedent
Nobody will be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state. The culprits behind the grenade attack will be soon brought to book and handed down an exemplary punishment as a deterrent for future. — Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister
It’s a wake-up call
The attack shows the intelligence department in very poor light. It’s a wake-up call for government. Eternal vigilance need of the hour, law & order top priority! — Navjot Sidhu, Cong leader
Focus on law & order
CM Mann should immediately shift his focus towards strengthening the deteriorating law and order. Residents must also remain vigilant. — Sukhdev Dhindsa, SAD (Sanyukt) chief
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Speaking virtually at an auto conference, the Tesla CEO says...
Former telecom minister Sukhram dies at 94 in Delhi's AIIMS; body to be brought to Mandi for last rites
He was on life support system after he suffered a massive ca...
500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action
Hillocks illegally levelled in Nayagaon | Punjab Forest Dept...