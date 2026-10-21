Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met the family of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit man who died by suicide on September 7 after allegedly raising concerns over drug trafficking, at Toor Banjara village in Dirba town of Sangrur.

Shah met Gulzar’s wife and two sons, who demanded a CBI probe into the matter. The family alleged that Gulzar had consumed poison after being harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the supply of drugs in the area, which they claimed had turned his son into a drug addict.

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During the meeting, Shah assured the family that justice would be delivered. He also sought three months to ensure a proper and in-depth investigation into the case, according to the family. The Home Minister further promised them that those found guilty would not be spared and promised to attend Gulzar Singh’s bhog ceremony.

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After the meeting, Gulzar’s sons, Lakhwinder Singh and Shahbaz Singh, told the media that they had sought a CBI probe, pointing out that their father had named a Cabinet minister in his dying declaration.

“We have demanded a CBI probe into the matter as my father had named a Cabinet minister in his dying declaration. The Union Minister assured us that justice will be delivered,” Lakhwinder Singh said, adding that Shah had assured them that the culprits would not be spared.

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During the meeting, Lakhwinder sat beside a photograph of his father, while Gulzar’s wife, Sukhpal Kaur, was inconsolable. She also said her younger son was undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation centre.

Shah also sought details about the death of Sandeep Singh, a 23-year-old Dalit youth from Kanoi village in Sangrur district. Sandeep allegedly consumed poison on September 26 and died during treatment on October 2.

His family told Shah that he had taken the extreme step after allegedly being harassed and intimidated by village sarpanch Deep Singh and some of his associates.

Mohanjit Sheron, who was allegedly subjected to police brutality for showing a black flag to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, also met Shah and narrated his ordeal to him. Mohanjit Singh, a resident of Sheron village, said Shah heard him patiently and discussed the issue of ‘chitta’, assuring them that the menace would be eradicated.

“It was notable that the country's Home Minister Amit Shah met us, while the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann did not,” Mohanjit said.

District BJP president Daman Thind Bajwa said Shah had assured the families of justice and promised to attend the bhog ceremonies of Gulzar Singh and anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was killed last week in Mansa. “We have also demanded a CBI probe in the matter. Shah has assured us that he would root out the menace of chitta drugs from the state,” Bajwa said.