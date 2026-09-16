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Home / Punjab / Gulab Sidhu firing puts spotlight on rising threats to Punjabi artistes in Canada

Gulab Sidhu firing puts spotlight on rising threats to Punjabi artistes in Canada

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 10:35 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Punjabi singer-actor Gulab Sidhu.
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The firing at Punjabi singer-actor Gulab Sidhu’s residence in Pharwahi village here late Saturday night is not an isolated incident. Several Punjabi artistes have faced attacks, threats and targeted violence in recent years, raising concerns over the safety of celebrities associated with the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Singer Parmish Verma was shot at in Mohali in 2018. Four years later, popular Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in a targeted attack at Jawaharke village in Mansa district in May 2022.

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The incidents have also extended overseas. Singer Karan Aujla’s residence in Canada has been attacked multiple times. In 2023, shots were fired outside singer Gippy Grewal’s residence in Canada, while singer AP Dhillon’s residence was targeted in a shooting incident in 2024.

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Recently, a vehicle associated with Punjabi singer Ammy Virk was fired upon in Canada, adding to the growing list of incidents involving Punjabi artistes, their properties or associates.

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s café also came under attack in three separate shooting incidents last year.

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Singer Mankirt Aulakh has also received several threats to his life.

The repeated incidents in India and abroad have highlighted concerns over threats to Punjabi artistes, with several attacks being linked to criminal elements and gang-related disputes.

A family member of a prominent singer told The Tribune that the fame and money earned after years of hard work had become a source of trouble for them.

Meanwhile, the Barnala police have remained tight-lipped over the firing at Gulab Sidhu’s residence. Three unidentified bike-borne youths allegedly opened at least six rounds of fire at the main gate three days ago.

CCTV footage and another video of the incident later went viral on social media. In two purported audio clips, fugitive gangster Balwinder Singh alias Doni Bal claimed responsibility for the attack.

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