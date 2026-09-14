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Home / Punjab / Gulab Sidhu house firing: Fans visit singer's Barnala residence, security tightened

Gulab Sidhu house firing: Fans visit singer's Barnala residence, security tightened

Gulab Sidhu, who has previously received threats and extortion demands, has been in Australia for the past few days

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 07:42 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Punjabi actor-singer Gulab Sidhu. File
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A large number of fans of Punjabi singer-actor Gulab Sidhu visited his house at Pharwahi village near Barnala on Monday, a day after three unidentified bike-borne youths opened fire at the main gate.

Meanwhile, the security was increased at Gulab’s residence. Pharwahi village sarpanch Jagsir Singh told The Tribune that fans continued to arrive throughout the day, but they were not allowed to meet the family due to security reasons. He said that some local leaders also came to know about the family’s well-being.

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Notably, three masked youths had opened at least six rounds of fire at the residence around 1.30 am on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. No one was injured, though three to four bullets hit the main gate. Some bullets also struck a tractor parked in the porch and the outer wall of the kitchen.

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Meanwhile, Barnala SSP Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said the police were thoroughly investigating the incident after registering an FIR. He said the CCTV footage was being examined, but declined to disclose further details at this stage.

Two purported audio clips in which fugitive gangster Balwinder Singh alias Doni Bal claimed responsibility for the attack had surfaced on social media on Sunday.

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Gulab Sidhu, who has previously received threats and extortion demands, has been in Australia for the past few days for his programmes. He is known to have been a close friend of slain singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala. He has even made a large tattoo of Moosewala on his arm.

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