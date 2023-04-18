Gulati moves HC against her removal again

Chandigarh, april 17
Just over a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a petition filed by Manisha Gulati challenging the order of her removal, the former chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Woman today filed an appeal against the verdict.
In the petition placed before the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, it was argued on Gulati’s behalf that the state had taken the ground that it could remove the chairperson by invoking doctrine of pleasure irrespective of the grounds for removal mentioned under Section 4 of the PSWC Act, but the same was not tenable on account of well settled principle of law.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case
Congress leader to challenge order in High Court
What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?
Is the court’s rejection of his application a blessing or a ...
Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London
Kirandeep arrived at the airport at around 11.30 am, her fli...
Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage
The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announces i...