Gulati moves HC against her removal again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, april 17

Just over a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a petition filed by Manisha Gulati challenging the order of her removal, the former chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Woman today filed an appeal against the verdict.

In the petition placed before the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, it was argued on Gulati’s behalf that the state had taken the ground that it could remove the chairperson by invoking doctrine of pleasure irrespective of the grounds for removal mentioned under Section 4 of the PSWC Act, but the same was not tenable on account of well settled principle of law.