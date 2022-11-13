Gun culture on the rise in Punjab: Sunil Jakhar

Chandigarh, November 12
Expressing deep concern over rise of gun culture among youngsters, especially minors, former MP and BJP leader Sunil Jakhar called upon various sections of society to come together and put an effective halt to the dangerous trend.
Asserting that there was an urgent need to check the involvement of youngsters in crime, the BJP leader said first in Moosewala’s murder and now in the fatal attack on a dera follower in Kotkapura their role had come to the fore.
Jakhar said Punjab had already suffered a lot because of the drug menace prevalent among the youth of the state.
Underscroing the reasons of unemployment and poverty, Jakhar urged the state government to make stringent efforts and provide meaningful employment opportunities to wean them off from getting attracted towards illegal ways to make easy money, including being involved with gangsters.
“Society as a whole must stay away from glorifying gangsters as this lures young and impressionable minds towards illegal activities,” Jakhar said.
