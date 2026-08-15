Gunfire outside former Takht Jathedar’s house in Amritsar

Panic gripped the Partap Bazaar area after former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh reported gunfire at his police security vehicle parked outside his house.

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The incident came to light last evening when the driver was cleaning the SUV and found a bullet mark on the bonnet, though the incident occurred late on Wednesday night.

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The incident assumes significance as on Thursday, SAD president Sukhbir Badal was injured in a murderous attack at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra.

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Giani Raghbir Singh had pronounced the tankhah (religious punishment) on Badal in alleged sacrilege cases in December 2024. He said the firing incident apparently took place around 11 pm on August 12. However, the family came to know about it only at 5 pm on August 13, when the driver was cleaning the vehicle and noticed the bullet mark. During examination, the police recovered a .32-bore bullet shell from the vehicle.

The former Jathedar said the sound of the bullet hitting the vehicle was also captured on CCTV cameras installed near the house. The footage purportedly shows a youth arriving near the house on a scooter and later talking to someone over the phone at a nearby chowk. His identity and motive, however, were yet to be ascertained.

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Giani Raghbir denied receiving any threat and urged the police to treat the incident seriously.

Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill, who visited the spot, said the bullet had hit the vehicle’s bonnet at a 90-degree angle, suggesting that it might have been a stray bullet. Initially, it appeared to be of .32-bore calibre, but forensic examination was being conducted. He said the police were examining the CCTV footage and other evidence to ascertain whether the firing was deliberate and establish the identity and motive of the suspected person. “If there is any foul play, appropriate action would be taken and the accused would be arrested,” said Gill.