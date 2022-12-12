Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father fires 'accidentally'

Tribune News Service

Mansa, December 11

A gunman in the security of Sidhu Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, has shot another gunman ‘accidentally’ during a wedding function at Royal Green palace here on Saturday night.

The accused has been identified as Navjot Singh.

The injured, Gurwinder Singh, is also attached to Balkaur Singh’s security. He was referred to the Civil Hospital here and later referred to a private hospital in Bathinda.

The police said as per preliminary investigations, Navjot had no “ill-intention” and that the bullet got fired “accidentally”.

Despite a ban by the Punjab Police and district magistrate on carrying weapons in marriage palaces, the gunman was attending the wedding with a gun.

A case under Sections 188, 336, 338 and 25 of the IPC has been registered against Navjot. The police have made no arrests so far.

#Mansa #sidhu moosewala