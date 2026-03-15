Veteran singer Gurdas Mann visited the ancestral house of Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa on Sunday morning and met his family members.

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Mann also interacted with Moosewala’s younger brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, and inquired about the well-being of the family. The kid touched Mann's feet and sought his blessings.

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In a video, Mann is heard saying that the boy is a true reflection of his slain brother. Mann also paid his respects to Moosewala's mother and greeted a life-size photograph of the late singer displayed at the house.

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Mann had been in Mansa on Saturday evening to attend a private function, where he recited a poem dedicated to Moosewala and said that he would visit the singer's house the following morning.

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Moosewala’s parents–Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur–welcomed a baby boy in March 2024, almost two years after the singer was killed.

Mann had also visited the family at that time, describing the occasion as “a significant day filled with joy”.