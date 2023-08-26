Gurdaspur administration on toes as epidemic threat looms large

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, August 25

The Gurdaspur administration is moving full throttle to counter a potential threat of an epidemic which is looming large in 22 flood-hit villages.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has ordered the Health Department to station permanent teams in these villages.

Officials admit that the administration has to stretch its resources to counter the epidemic threat.

Civil Surgeon Dr Harbhajan Ram Mandi confirmed that as many as 45 medical camps had been established. Each camp is headed by a doctor and comprises three paramedical staff.

The department has identified health blocks of Bham, Ranjit Bagh, Puranashala, Bhaini Mian Khan and Kahnuwan as the worst affected. In each of these blocks, five camps have been set up and free medicines are also being distributed among the villagers.

Apart from the camps, special teams are making door-to-door visits and distributing chlorine tablets.

