Gurdaspur: Day after 4-yr-old's rape, kin block highway for 10 hours

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, April 1

Hundreds of vehicles, including ambulances, remained stranded on the busy Amritsar-Gurdaspur National Highway for nearly 10 hours after the family of a minor girl, allegedly raped on the school premises, blocked traffic this morning.

The police remained clueless about the identity of the suspects despite the fact that 24 hours had elapsed since the crime took place.

The irate relatives disrupted the movement of traffic around 8 am. The traffic police had a torrid time diverting vehicles through villages.

The incident came on a day when SSP Nanak Singh received his transfer orders, while the incumbent police chief, Harjit Singh, was yet to assume charge. The investigations were being handled by DSP (City) Sukhpal Singh.

Police officers say the four-year-old girl studies in LKG class of a prestigious school located near Babri village on the Gurdaspur-Amritsar NH, 5 km from here.

CCTV footage shows no male went near the girl on the school premises yesterday. However, medical examination conducted at the Gurdaspur Civil Hospital revealed the “girl was either raped or badly assaulted”.

Claiming that no one from their staff was involved in the crime, the owner of the school claimed since the incident had happened yesterday, the police should also investigate the possibility of rape by an outsider.

The police claimed the CCTV footage suggested the girl was surrounded by all-woman teaching and non-teaching staff throughout her stay on the premises yesterday.

An FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. DSP Sukhpal said they had stumbled upon some clues and would arrest the culprits soon.

Assault confirmed