Gurdaspur farmer turns to animal rearing, milks huge profits

A marginal farmer from a small hamlet in Gurdaspur has reaped significant rewards after his shift to dairy farming and animal rearing almost a decade ago.

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Gurnam Singh, a resident of Abalkhair village in Gurdaspur, owns just two acres of ancestral land.

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After attending training sessions at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Gurdaspur in 2016, he decided to switch means of livelihood and break away from the traditional wheat-paddy farming, a decision that ended up redefining his for the better.

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In 2023, he won the “progressive farmer award” at a Kisan Mela organised by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) at its Regional Station in Gurdaspur.

Though the wheat-paddy farming cycle has long dominated the agricultural landscape of the state, shrinking landholdings, rising input costs and erratic weather have made monoculture increasingly unsustainable for small and marginal farmers. Keeping this in view, the PAU and the KVKs have been encouraging farmers to diversify into allied enterprises, such as dairy, poultry, goat rearing, fish farming and beekeeping.

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Gurnam first ventured into dairy farming in 2017-18 and today, he manages 26 animals, including ‘murrah’ buffaloes, heifers and calves. His farm produces over 1.2 quintals of milk every day. He sells it to local households at prices ranging between Rs 50 and Rs 55 per litre.

Alongside dairy animals, he also rears chickens and goats.

“Success never comes easy. You must work hard, face losses and keep moving forward without losing heart,” says Gurnam.

Along with earning a livelihood, he says he is committed to welfare of the animals at his farm, as evidenced by open sheds equipped with fans, air coolers, fountains and clean water. He prepares cattle feed at home, ensuring quality and cost-effectiveness, and uses selective breeding to improve livestock productivity.

Gurnam rears 150 indigenous chickens as their meat fetches double the price of broiler chicken. He says the eggs sell at Rs 8 to Rs 10 in summers and Rs 13 to Rs 15 in the winters, due to high demand. Encouraged by the success, Gurnam says he is planning to expand the poultry venture.

In the past year, Gurnam has added 12 ‘beetal’ goats, known for superior milk yield and high market value, to his farm. The goats also provide income from sale of meat.

He credits the success to support from his family and the technical guidance from KVK experts.

“A small piece of land can fuel big dreams. If we diversify wisely and care for our animals, the farm becomes a family that never lets you down,” adds Gurnam.

Dr Ankush Proch from KVK, Gurdaspur, says diversification has become a necessity.

“It is no longer just an option for small and marginal farmers, it has become a necessity. Gurnam Singh’s model shows how dairy, poultry and goat rearing can complement each other to ensure steady income”.

Rajwinder Kaur, from the same KVK, says, “Gurnam Singh’s success is proof that with training, innovation and perseverance, even small landholders can achieve remarkable progress.”