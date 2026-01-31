Gurdaspur immigration agent, NRI, two others booked for work visa fraud

The police have registered a case of fraud against a Gurdaspur-based immigration agent and three others for allegedly cheating a youth on the pretext of sending him abroad.

The accused were identified as immigration agent Lovedeep Singh, of Gurdaspur, one Sukhmohinder Singh, and his son Jagdeep Singh, who is currently residing in Germany, and his nephew Navrup Singh of Srikaranpur, a border town of Sri Ganganagar.

Complainant Ajay Grover, alias Monty, told the police that the suspects allegedly defrauded him of Rs 10 lakh by promising a job as a driver in Croatia, which turned out to be a garbage collection job. He also only received a six-month visa instead of the one-year permit he was promised, forcing him to return to India prematurely.

Monty said Sukhmohinder assured him that if he could arrange Rs 10 lakh, Navrup would get him a driver's job in Croatia with a one-year work permit.

Following this, Sukhmohinder sent his nephew to Monty's house to collect his passport and two cheques. On January 17, 2025, Monty reportedly transferred Rs 18,000 to the immigration agent’s account, and on January 19, 2025, another Rs 7,000, totaling Rs 35,000, through online transfer. On February 11, 2025, Lovedeep submitted Monty's file to the Visa Facilitation Center (VFS) in Mumbai.

A few days later, Lovedeep informed Monty that the visa had been issued and that he should collect his passport and visa after paying the remaining amount.

According to Monty, on May 16, 2025, he went to Lovedeep's office in Gurdaspur with his friend Sanjeev Goyal and reportedly deposited Rs 8 lakh.

He also paid an additional Rs 40,000 for the flight ticket. Lovedeep provided him with a notarised document on a Rs 100 stamp paper outlining all the terms and conditions related to sending him abroad.

According to Monty, he arrived in Croatia on May 18, 2025, on a Turkish Airlines flight from Delhi. There, his work involved driving garbage collection vehicles. During this time, he discovered that his work permit was only valid for 6 months, not one year as promised.

When Monty complained, Lovepreet reportedly told him that he would be made a permanent employee after three weeks and his permit would be extended. Monty did this job for six months.

After six months, his permit expired, and the company fired him. When he contacted Lovepreet, he was told that nothing could be done now because the agent who was supposed to extend the permit had backed out.

Monty returned to India on November 23, 2025, and contacted Lovepreet, who promised to return the money within 15-20 days, but it was not done.

Following this, a case was registered a investigation is underway. The investigation has been assigned to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dharamveer Singh.