Gurdaspur land dispute leaves four dead, including spouse of sarpanch

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, April 4

Four persons, including the husband of a sarpanch, were killed after two groups allegedly opened fire at each other over the tilling of a piece of agricultural land at Phulra village, near the Gurdaspur-Hoshiarpur border, today.

The deceased included Phulra village sarpanch’s husband Sukhraj Singh

The deceased were identified as Sukhraj Singh (husband of Phulra village sarpanch), Nishan Singh, Jaimal Singh and Maninder Singh. The first three belonged to Phulra, while Maninder Singh was from Golewal village. Two persons died on the spot, while the others breathed their last at the Kahnuwan government hospital. A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered at the Bhaini Mian Khan police station. SSP Harjit Singh led a team of senior officers to the spot and sealed the disputed area pending investigation.

Initially, the cops were informed that three persons of Phulra village had died following an exchange of fire between two groups belonging to different villages. The police encountered jurisdictional problem as a part of the disputed land fell in the jurisdiction of the Dasuya police station, which is part of Hoshiarpur police district. This delayed the start of investigation into the incident.

No arrest has been made. “We are investigating the case… Hopefully, we will make some arrests by tomorrow morning,” said an officer probing the case. The SSP said the two parties were involved in a long-standing dispute over that piece of land.