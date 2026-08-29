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Home / Punjab / Gurdaspur man in net for sharing CCTV feed with Pak-based handlers

Gurdaspur man in net for sharing CCTV feed with Pak-based handlers

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:06 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Gurdaspur for allegedly sharing live footage from CCTV cameras installed outside a rented shop on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road with Pakistan-based handlers.

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The police said the location of the cameras, around 6 km km from the sensitive Baddowal Cantonment, was one of the key aspects being examined during the investigation.

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The accused has been identified as Rachhpal Singh of Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur. He had reportedly taken a shop on rent opposite a private hospital and started a shoe business. Investigators, however, said the shop was not being operated regularly and CCTV cameras had been installed outside the premises facing the main road.

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According to the police, the accused allegedly shared the login details of the cameras with persons across the border. The live feed was allegedly accessed through mobile applications.

Police officials said Rachhpal had allegedly received between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh in return. The investigators are now trying to establish the exact nature of his contact with the alleged handlers and the period for which the CCTV feed was shared.

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DCP (Investigation) Harpal Singh said the accused was arrested after the police received specific information about his activities. His communication with the alleged Pakistan-based handlers, financial transactions and the purpose for which the footage was sought are among the aspects being examined.

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