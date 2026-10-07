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Home / Punjab / Gurdaspur minor hires nine youths to ‘teach boyfriend a lesson’, he dies

Gurdaspur minor hires nine youths to ‘teach boyfriend a lesson’, he dies

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Tejinder Singh
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A love story turned sour after a minor girl allegedly engaged nine youths to “teach her boyfriend a lesson”, but the youths allegedly ended up killing him.

The Gurdaspur police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the sequence of events leading to the crime.

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The girl, during the initial investigation, said she had engaged the nine youths only to punish the boy and had not instructed them to beat him to death.

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Tejinder Singh (19), the only son of his parents, had been in a relationship with the girl for more than three years. The two later developed differences. Feeling ditched by her lover, the girl allegedly asked some village youths to punish him.

SSP Aditya confirmed the incident and said, “Investigations are going on.”

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The police took the 16-year-old girl into custody. The deceased’s family members said that after the attack, she called Tejinder’s uncle and inquired about his condition before ending the call after identifying herself.

Tejinder’s father, Kuldeep Singh, submitted a complaint following which an FIR was registered. He expressed dissatisfaction over the “tardy” progress of the case by the Kahnuwan police.

Keeping in view the seriousness of the matter, SSP Aditya constituted an SIT.

Tejinder’s mother Narinder Kaur said the family had opposed the relationship and advised her son to stay away from the girl.

“About three months ago, the boys came to know that the girl was in touch with some other youth. He then decided to end the relationship. This made the girl unhappy, following which she devised a plan to teach him a lesson,” said an officer.

The post-mortem report is still awaited. “The autopsy report and the SIT findings will shed light on the facts,” a police officer said.

Locals have referred to the case as “supari killing”, although senior officers said it was too early to comment and that “the true story will come out after the SIT completes its investigations.”

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