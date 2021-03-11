Gurdaspur rape: School owner, nephew get bail

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, April 25

Twentysix days after the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajit Pal Singh today granted bail to school owner Sawinder Gill and his nephew Jaideep Singh.

The alleged crime took place on March 31 following which the very next day irate kin of the victim blocked the Amritsar-Pathankot highway near Gurdaspur. With the vehicles lining up for several kilometres on both sides of the road, the police arrested Sawinder.

Interestingly, the police force was headless that day because of the transfer of incumbent SSP Nanak Singh to Patiala. New police chief Harjit Singh joined and formed a SIT, which found that "it is doubtful if the crime occurred in the school itself". This was enough for defence lawyer Santokh Basra to impress upon the court "that his client deserved the concession of a bail".