Gurdaspur sex ratio dips, govt calls for urgent steps

Chandigarh, March 25

The sex ratio of Gurdaspur district has come down alarmingly. The state government has asked the health authorities to act fast to improve the situation.The sex ratio of the district stands at 887 females per 1,000 males compared to the overall state ratio of 926, as per the Civil Registration System report for 2021-2022.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh on Saturday instructed the health authorities to take appropriate steps to improve the sex ratio in the state. He ordered strict compliance with the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act in the state.

Following directions from the minister, the Director, Health Services (Family Welfare), Dr Ravinder Pal Kaur, who is also the designated chairman of the state appropriate authority for the implementation of the Act, constituted an inter-district team of officials. The team was asked to carry out detailed inspections at all ultrasound scan facilities in district.

Dr Kaur said strict instructions had been issued to accredited social health activists and other health workers to register a pregnancy within the first trimester, which greatly reduced the chance of any sex selection as the pregnant woman was tracked throughout her gestation period.

Balbir Singh said 10 districts in the state now had a higher sex ratio than the state average of 926, with SBS Nagar and Rupnagar districts on top of the list with a ratio of 948 and 946, respectively. The minister said 1,861 ultrasound scan centres were registered in the state and the department had been carrying out frequent sting operation to ensure that no ultrasound scan centre was violating the PC-PNDT Act.