Gurdaspur: Truck driver nabbed near IB for Illegal mining

Gurdaspur, September 13

The BSF and the Dera Baba Nanak police nabbed a truck driver engaged in illegal mining at the Ravi near the International Border (IB) last night. The HC has ordered a complete ban on mining near the border.

BSF DIG Prabhakar Joshi said, “The suspect was nabbed at a joint checkpost set up to check illegal mining near the IB. The security personnel signalled a truck to stop, but the driver panicked, lost control and hit a BSF vehicle stationed nearby.”

As per an officer, the truck, which was later impounded, was loaded with freshly excavated sand taken out from the Ravi near Dharamkot Pattan village.