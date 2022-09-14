Gurdaspur: Truck driver nabbed near IB for Illegal mining

Gurdaspur, September 13
The BSF and the Dera Baba Nanak police nabbed a truck driver engaged in illegal mining at the Ravi near the International Border (IB) last night. The HC has ordered a complete ban on mining near the border.
BSF DIG Prabhakar Joshi said, “The suspect was nabbed at a joint checkpost set up to check illegal mining near the IB. The security personnel signalled a truck to stop, but the driver panicked, lost control and hit a BSF vehicle stationed nearby.”
As per an officer, the truck, which was later impounded, was loaded with freshly excavated sand taken out from the Ravi near Dharamkot Pattan village.
