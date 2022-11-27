Gurdaspur: VB nabs MC Executive Officer

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur: The VB on Saturday arrested the Executive Officer (EO) of Gurdaspur Municipal Committee (MC). A DSP-rank officer said EO Ashok Kumar had been under the lens since May this year following a complaint received against him. The complaint pertained to his tenure as EO of the Dinanagar MC. TNS

Two end life by suicide

Abohar: Sunil Kumar, a priest at the Babosa Temple in Gidderanwali village located on the Abohar-Sriganganagar highway, reportedly ended his life on Saturday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside the temple. A 28-year-old woman, Raj Kumari, ended her life by hanging herself from an iron girder inside her house in the Nai Abadi area. OC

Poppy husk seized, 2 held

Barnala: The police have arrested two persons and confiscated 160-kg poppy husk from their possession. “The CIA team has arrested Gurwinder Singh and Ram Singh and confiscated 160 kg of poppy husk. We have registered a case and started further probe,” said Barnala SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik. TNS

UAD holds 4th ‘Kesari march’

Bathinda: The United Akali Dal (UAD) held the fourth ‘Kesari march’ from Bathinda to Behbal Kalan on Saturday under the chairmanship of Gurdeep Singh Bathinda. Talking to mediapersons, Gurdeep said, “The PM and the Punjab CM are neglecting problems of Panth and the state. Our struggle is against injustice. ‘Bandi Singhs’ are not being released under a conspiracy.” TNS

Man drives tractor into house

Bathinda: An elderly man allegedly drove a tractor into a house at Mithri Budhgir village, threatened its occupants and damaged an SUV yesterday night. Complainant Sandeep Singh said the man seen in the CCTV footage was Kaur Singh and he was accompanied by his sons. The police have initiated probe into the incident after receiving complaint. TNS

Bains: Change Edu Dept name

Chandigarh: School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has directed officials of the Education Department to change the centuries-old name of the department, “Directorate of Public Instruction”. The minister said the official name was given during the British rule. “In future, the department will be known as the Directorate of School Education,” said Bains.