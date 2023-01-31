Gurdaspur wettest, nights warmer in state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

Light to moderate rain was experienced in many parts of Punjab over the past 24 hours, resulting in day temperature being below normal. Night temperatures, however, remained several degrees above normal.

With 18.8 mm, Gurdaspur received the highest amount of rain, followed by Jalandhar with 13.5 mm. Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana, SBS Nagar, Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Ropar also received rain.

The maximum temperatures in Punjab remained below normal by up to 7.9 degrees, ranging between 14.7 degrees Celsius at Jalandhar and 19.2 degrees Celsius at Ballowal Saunkhri in SBS Nagar.

The minimum temperatures in the state were up to 10.5 degrees above normal. At 8 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur was the coldest while the night was the warmest in Samrala at 14.9 degrees Celsius.

The rain was caused by an intense western disturbance prevailing over the north-west Arabian Sea in the middle tropospheric westerlies that moved eastwards, but it has now weakened and lowered moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea. Strong surface winds are also expected over the northwest India till February 1.

#Gurdaspur