Gurdaspur-based fitness enthusiast and Guinness World Record holder Kuwar Amritbir Singh has been conferred a royal title by an Indonesian royal house during a ceremony held in the Southeast Asian nation.

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Visuals of the ceremony, showing the 20-year-old in traditional attire receiving the honour, have been widely shared on social media.

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A resident of Umarwala village in Gurdaspur district and a student of Khalsa College, Amritsar, Amritbir came into the limelight after setting a Guinness World Record in July 2022 for the most clap push-ups on fingertips in one minute.

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Known for promoting natural fitness, he has often spoken against the use of performance-enhancing supplements and expensive gym equipment. He trains using locally available materials, including bricks, sandbags and cement-filled plastic bags, while following a traditional diet comprising ghee, butter and milk.

Amritbir has built a strong following on social media, with over 2.3 lakh followers on Instagram. Through his online platform, he offers diet and fitness consultations for a nominal fee of Rs 5, with the proceeds used to help underprivileged youth purchase sports equipment.

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He has also used his social media presence to campaign against drug abuse and encourage young people to adopt healthy lifestyles through physical fitness.