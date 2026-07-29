Gurdwara becomes lifeline for hundreds as 'Sikh riders' bring relief to Assam floods victims

‘Sikh riders’ arrived in tractors loaded with rations and relief supplies for families devastated by the Assam floods.

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Their mission was simple to serve humanity. Their actions were driven not by politics, but by compassion and they lived up to that commitment every step of the way.

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When they left, they carried back something far more valuable--gratitude, love and respect.

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As devastating floods continue to batter Assam, claiming at least 75 lives and affecting more than 3.32 lakh people across seven districts, a Sikh gurdwara in Sivasagar has emerged as a beacon of hope by providing shelter, food and essential services to hundreds of displaced families.

The Sivasagar Gurudwara Sahib, located near Station Chariali, has opened its doors to nearly 200 flood-hit families while serving 1,500 to 2,000 freshly prepared meals every day through its community kitchen (langar), irrespective of religion, caste or community.

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The humanitarian initiative comes as Assam grapples with what officials have described as one of the state's worst flood disasters in decades, triggered by rainfall reaching nearly 490 per cent above normal in some of the hardest-hit regions.

Sikh gurdwara offers shelter and meals

With entire villages submerged and thousands forced to flee their homes, the gurdwara has become a temporary refuge for people left homeless by the floods.

"Our gurdwara has always run a langar, and serving humanity is our religion. Therefore, it is our duty to stand by the people of Sivasagar during this difficult time," Maninder Singh Khalsa, Joint State Secretary of the Gurudwara Management Committee, told Awaz-The Voice.

"As soon as the floods hit Sivasagar, we opened the doors of our gurdwara. Around 200 families are staying here comfortably, and we are providing them with three meals a day," he said.

Apart from offering shelter, the gurdwara has arranged generators, mobile phone charging facilities and fans after floodwaters disrupted electricity supply across the region.

"Our volunteers are working day and night in the gurdwara kitchen to prepare food for the flood victims," Khalsa added.

Community joins relief efforts

The relief work has drawn support from members of the Marwari community, social organisations and local residents, who have contributed food supplies and other essentials.

Concerned about the health of displaced families, the gurdwara management has appealed to the Assam government to deploy medical personnel at the shelter.

"If the government provides us with two doctors and a medical team, that will be sufficient. We will arrange the medicines ourselves," Khalsa said.

Despite being managed by only about 50 Sikh families living in Sivasagar, the gurdwara has become one of the largest community-led relief centres in the district.

Flood toll continues to climb

According to the latest official figures, the flood death toll has risen to 75, while more than 3.32 lakh people remain affected across Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

More than 622 villages remain inundated, forcing thousands to stay in government-run relief camps.

Sivasagar has emerged as the worst-hit district, with several villages flattened or buried under thick layers of mud after floodwaters receded.

The Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continue rescue and relief operations, using helicopters and boats to reach marooned communities.

The Assam government has announced ₹9 lakh as ex gratia compensation for the families of those who lost their lives and rolled out additional relief packages for affected families and students.

Health concerns emerge

As floodwaters gradually recede in parts of Upper Assam, authorities are shifting focus to rehabilitation and preventing outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

Large areas remain covered in stagnant water and thick mud, while decomposing livestock and damaged infrastructure have raised concerns about sanitation and public health.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been camping in eastern Assam to monitor rescue and rehabilitation efforts, while senior ministers have been assigned to oversee operations in the worst-affected districts.

Although official figures place the death toll at 75, some local residents and public representatives have claimed the actual number of deaths and missing persons could be significantly higher. Authorities, however, have not confirmed those claims.