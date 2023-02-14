Gurdwara funds embezzled: SGPC panel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 13

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) clarified today that there was no ‘disappearance’ or ‘sacrilege’ of 328 Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroops’. The SGPC said actually, ‘bheta’ (funds) collected for offering prayers in the presence of holy scriptures were embezzled.

Addressing mediapersons, the SGPC president, Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “The words like disappearance or sacrilege should never be used to defame the SGPC. It is a matter related to misuse of ‘bheta’ (funds). The guilty employees were given ample opportunity to clear their stance. Action against them has been taken accordingly.”

In August 2020, the Akal Takht had appointed a panel, which in its 1000-page investigation report, had held SGPC officials and employees responsible for the embezzlement in the records of 328 ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib.