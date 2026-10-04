Gurdwara row in Kubbe village escalates after clash between two groups

The gurdwara management dispute in Kubbe village in the Bhadaur Assembly constituency of Barnala district has flared up again following a clash between two groups, the alleged disruption of Rehras Sahib, the registration of cross-cases and a fresh round of political and religious mobilisation in the village.

The latest confrontation took place at the gurdwara around 11 am on September 29, when members of the two groups allegedly assaulted each other. A granthi and several other persons were among those injured.

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Barnala SSP Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said an FIR had been registered at the Dhanaula police station against 12 named and three unidentified persons under the BNS. A cross-case had also been registered against 15 persons from the opposite group. The investigation was in progress, he said.

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The dispute, which has continued for several months, centres on the management of the gurdwara, including the appointment of the granthi, religious services and custody of its keys.

One group is led by caretaker Baba Buta Singh Gurthari, while the other comprises a section of village residents. Baba Buta Singh has been performing the service for about 30 years.

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The issue gained further attention after a gathering was held in the village on Saturday in support of Baba Buta Singh. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive member Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Winnerjit Singh Goldy and Satnam Singh Rahi addressed the gathering.

CCTV footage purportedly from the gurdwara and dated September 21 shows a woman and some others pulling away a microphone placed before the granthi during the recitation of Rehras Sahib. Another purported video shows a scuffle inside the shrine.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a social media post on Sunday, condemned the alleged assault on the granthi and the disruption of Rehras Sahib. He questioned the police response and said gurdwaras “must never become places of fear”.

Earlier, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had said information received by the SGPC indicated that some people, allegedly backed by a local politician, had forcibly interfered in the affairs of the gurdwara management committee. He had also alleged that the beard of a baptised member had been dishonoured.

The SSP said the police were taking preventive measures and that both sides had been asked to maintain peace. He clarified that the gurdwara was not under the control of the SGPC.