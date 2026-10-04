DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Gurdwara row in Kubbe village escalates after clash between two groups

Gurdwara row in Kubbe village escalates after clash between two groups

The latest confrontation took place at the gurdwara around 11 am on September 29, when members of the two groups allegedly assaulted each other; granthi and several other persons were among those injured

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 07:00 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of a faction gathered at Kubbe village in Barnala district. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The gurdwara management dispute in Kubbe village in the Bhadaur Assembly constituency of Barnala district has flared up again following a clash between two groups, the alleged disruption of Rehras Sahib, the registration of cross-cases and a fresh round of political and religious mobilisation in the village.

The latest confrontation took place at the gurdwara around 11 am on September 29, when members of the two groups allegedly assaulted each other. A granthi and several other persons were among those injured.

Advertisement

Barnala SSP Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said an FIR had been registered at the Dhanaula police station against 12 named and three unidentified persons under the BNS. A cross-case had also been registered against 15 persons from the opposite group. The investigation was in progress, he said.

Advertisement

The dispute, which has continued for several months, centres on the management of the gurdwara, including the appointment of the granthi, religious services and custody of its keys.

One group is led by caretaker Baba Buta Singh Gurthari, while the other comprises a section of village residents. Baba Buta Singh has been performing the service for about 30 years.

Advertisement

The issue gained further attention after a gathering was held in the village on Saturday in support of Baba Buta Singh. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive member Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Winnerjit Singh Goldy and Satnam Singh Rahi addressed the gathering.

CCTV footage purportedly from the gurdwara and dated September 21 shows a woman and some others pulling away a microphone placed before the granthi during the recitation of Rehras Sahib. Another purported video shows a scuffle inside the shrine.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a social media post on Sunday, condemned the alleged assault on the granthi and the disruption of Rehras Sahib. He questioned the police response and said gurdwaras “must never become places of fear”.

Earlier, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had said information received by the SGPC indicated that some people, allegedly backed by a local politician, had forcibly interfered in the affairs of the gurdwara management committee. He had also alleged that the beard of a baptised member had been dishonoured.

The SSP said the police were taking preventive measures and that both sides had been asked to maintain peace. He clarified that the gurdwara was not under the control of the SGPC.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts