Gurdwara Dongmar row: SGPC flays Sikkim Govt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 21

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has criticised the indifferent attitude of the Sikkim Government towards resolving the issue of Dongmar Gurdwara in the state. The gurdwara is said to be related to Guru Nanak Dev.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s lawyers have visited Sikkim to attend the hearing of the case.

The dispute began between Sikhs and Buddhists around five years ago over the alleged conversion of the gurdwara into a Buddhist shrine, despite the Sikkim High Court pushing for an “amicable out of court settlement”.

SGPC member and lawyer Bhagwant Sialka said despite the orders of the court and assurance of the Advocate General to settle the issue amicably, the Sikkim Government was shying away from its responsibilities.

He added that Naveen Barik, who appeared on behalf of the Sikh community, wrote twice to the Advocate General of Sikkim to proceed, but no reply was received. The next hearing date is on September 1.

