Gurdwaras Bill: Bhagwant Mann sends reply to ‘parallel’ Jathedar

Amritsar, July 19
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did not appear in person yet he submitted his reply in writing over the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill 2023 to the Akal Takht ‘parallel’ acting Jathedar Dhyan Singh Mand outside the Akal Takht secretariat here today.
Skipping earlier calls for June 28 and July 8, the CM was given another opportunity by Mand to appear before the Sikh High Priests appointed by the ‘2015 Sarbat Khalsa’ today to clarify his stance over bringing the Bill while justifying it to do away with the monopoly on the telecast of Gurbani from Darbar Sahib.
AAP’s two MLAs handed over the written reply of the CM to Mand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament session set to be stormy, Opposition to rake up Manipur, ordinance
Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...
9 die, 13 injured as speeding car ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad
The accident occurs past midnight at ISKCON bridge on the Sa...
Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off
Fresh rain spells more trouble in Patiala | 2 killed in roof...