Gurdwaras Bill: Bhagwant Mann sends reply to ‘parallel’ Jathedar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 19

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did not appear in person yet he submitted his reply in writing over the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill 2023 to the Akal Takht ‘parallel’ acting Jathedar Dhyan Singh Mand outside the Akal Takht secretariat here today.

Skipping earlier calls for June 28 and July 8, the CM was given another opportunity by Mand to appear before the Sikh High Priests appointed by the ‘2015 Sarbat Khalsa’ today to clarify his stance over bringing the Bill while justifying it to do away with the monopoly on the telecast of Gurbani from Darbar Sahib.

AAP’s two MLAs handed over the written reply of the CM to Mand.

