Gurdwaras to propagate new farm techniques

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has directed gurdwaras to hold ‘kheti satsang’ asking farmers to replace traditional methods of paddy cultivation with new environmentally friendly techniques.

The directions were issued after a delegation, led by HS Phoolka, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, handed over a memorandum to the jathedar in this regard.

Phoolka said according to experts, traditional methods involving puddling of fields were a drain on the water table. He added some experts were of the view failure in preventive steps would result in the state running out of water in the next 25 years.

Citing the instance of anaerobic sowing of rice, the senior SC lawyer said it gave yield equivalent to the conventional sowing technique and reduced input cost by Rs 10,000 per acre besides requiring less water.