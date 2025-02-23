DT
Gurmeet Chauhan's posting cancelled

Gurmeet Chauhan’s posting cancelled

Chauhan has been asked to continue as Anti-Gangster Task Force AIG
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:26 PM Feb 23, 2025 IST
AIG Gurmeet Chauhan. File
The Punjab Government has cancelled the posting orders of AIG Gurmeet Chauhan, who was in the past involved in a controversy surrounding an AAP MLA in Tarn Taran.

Chauhan was posted as SSP, Ferozepur, on Friday. In fresh orders, he has been asked to continue as Anti-Gangster Task Force AIG.

Chauhan was unceremoniously removed as SSP, Tarn Taran,  after he registered a police case against some supporters of an AAP MLA. However, the police force from Tarn Taran stood by Chauhan and gave him a rousing farewell.

