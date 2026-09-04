Gurpreet Sekhon likely to join AAP during CM Bhagwant Mann’s Ferozepur visit

In a move that could significantly alter the political equations in the Zira subdivision of this border district, former gangster-turned-politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon is likely to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to the region on Sunday.

There has been no official confirmation from either Sekhon or the party about his reported entry into the AAP. However, his recent public appearances, political activities and social media posts have fuelled speculation that he could formally join the ruling party in the presence of CM Mann.

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The development has triggered considerable political buzz in Zira and is reportedly causing unease in the camp of sitting AAP MLA Naresh Kataria. Kataria had met AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal last month, though details of the meeting and its outcome have not been made public.

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Sekhon established his political office in Zira last month and announced his intention to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections, without disclosing the political platform he would choose.

Political circles are now rife with speculation that Sekhon could be projected as the AAP candidate from Zira, while Kataria may be considered for another neighbouring constituency. There has been no official word from the AAP on any such arrangement.

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However, a party insider said most sitting MLAs in the region could either be shifted to other constituencies or replaced by fresh faces. “The constituency-wise surveys regarding the winning prospects and reputation of sitting MLAs have already been completed twice,” the insider said.

Zira has traditionally been considered an Akali stronghold. However, the Shiromani Akali Dal’s hold over the constituency weakened following the death of veteran Akali leader and former MLA Hari Singh Zira.

Subsequently, his son Avtar Singh Minna joined the BJP after the Akali leadership shifted former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon from Ferozepur to Zira. Kataria, too, had earlier been associated with the SAD before joining the AAP.

Even District Congress Committee president Kulbir Singh Zira’s father was a prominent Akali leader who later parted ways with the SAD (Badal) amid the Tohra-Badal differences.

Sekhon’s growing political footprint became particularly visible during the recently held Nagar Panchayat elections in Mamdot, Talwandi Bhai and Mudki, where he openly backed several candidates aligned with the AAP. His involvement in the elections had already triggered speculation about his possible formal entry into the ruling party.

He subsequently attended the ‘tajposhi’ ceremonies of some newly elected Nagar Panchayat presidents. His presence at these events, particularly on occasions when the concerned AAP MLA was reportedly absent, further fuelled speculation about his political plans.

Two of Sekhon’s relatives, including his wife, also won the recent Zila Parishad elections from the Ferozeshah and Bazidpur zones, strengthening perceptions of his growing influence in the area.

In May, an audio clip purportedly involving local AAP leaders went viral, in which a senior party functionary was allegedly heard saying that the party high command had directed local leaders to accommodate candidates backed by Sekhon in the Mudki municipal elections.

Around the same time, Sekhon shared the stage with Harpal Kaur, mother of Chief Minister Mann, at Mansa, where he attended the coronation ceremony of Chushpinderbir Singh Chahal as chairman of the Mansa Zila Parishad.

Apart from his political activities, Sekhon has also been associated with various social welfare initiatives in the region.

When contacted, Sekhon did not confirm his likely induction into the AAP. However, he praised Mann for bringing the anti-sacrilege Bill in the Assembly and said the present AAP government had been doing “phenomenal work” for the welfare of the common man in the state.

Sources said a close aide of CM Mann had played a key role in the parleys to bring Sekhon into the party fold and had also used his influence to provide police security guards to him.

For now, Sekhon’s possible induction into the AAP has become a subject of intense discussion in Zira’s political circles. If the move materialises, it could have a significant bearing on the ruling party’s candidate strategy and the broader electoral equations in the strategically important border constituency.