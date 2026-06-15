Gurugram court dismisses Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora’s bail plea

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Gurugram on Monday dismissed the bail application of Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora.

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The detailed order is yet to be made public. Arora is currently lodged in jail in connection with a money-laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

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He had moved the bail plea on May 18 under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The ED had opposed the application.

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According to the ED, Arora, in connivance with others, generated proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 102.5 crore through purported exports and bogus purchases of mobile phones by forging documents and fraudulently claiming GST refunds on exports.

Arora was the Chairman and Managing Director of M/s HSRL, when the alleged bogus mobile phone exports were made.

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During a remand hearing before a Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Gurugram on May 16, the ED alleged that Arora denied knowledge of the entities to which the mobile phones were exported and claimed that the mobile division of M/s HSRL was controlled and managed by one Sanjeev Walia.

Arora also stated that Walia was the authorised signatory of the bank account maintained for the company's mobile division of M/S HSRL. However, the ED contended that this claim was contradicted by the bank records.

Arora was arrested on May 9 and produced before the Gurugram court later the same day.

ED’s case

According to ED, M/s HSRL has shown mobile phone sales, valued at approximately Rs 157.12 crore from May 12, 2023, to October 27, 2023, to several local and overseas entities. Out of this, ED told the court, that exports worth about Rs 102.5 crore were made to two UAE-based entities: M/s Fortbel Telecom FZCO and M/s Dragon Global FZCO.

M/s Fortbel Telecom FZCO is a related entity of M/s Fortbell Gadget Pvt. Ltd, which is owned by Ludhiana-based businessman Hemant Sood and also Chander Sekhar, who are associated with M/s HSRL through M/s Findoc Finvest Pvt Ltd.

During a hearing on May 9, ED also alleged that M/s Hampton Sky Realty Limited (HSRL), paid Rs 27.73 crore in remittances to a firm registered in the name of a daily-wage labourer.

Following the search under FEMA on April 17, an FIR was registered the next day against Sanjeev Arora and his son, Kavya; Hemant Sood; Chander Sekhar; M/s Hampton Sky Realty Limited; and M/s Findoc Finvest Pvt Ltd for cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, disappearance of evidence, and criminal conspiracy at Udyog Vihar Police Station, Gurugram.

ED registered the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on May 5.