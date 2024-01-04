Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 4

Divya Pahuja, a slain gangster's girlfriend, was shot dead in a Gurugram hotel on Wednesday. Police have arrested three men for her murder.

The 27-year-old Gurugram-based model had recently secured bail after seven years in connection with the alleged fake encounter of Gurugram's most-wanted gangster, Sandeep Gadoli.

Pahuja was allegedly killed by Abhijeet Singh, the owner of the hotel -- City Point -- where she was staying, and his associates Hemraj and Om Prakash, on Tuesday.

Both Hemraj and Om Prakash used to work in Abhijeet's hotel.

Abhijeet allegedly killed the woman and then paid his associates Rs 10 lakh to dispose of her body.

The police, meanwhile, have accessed the CCTV footage where the accused can be seen escaping the crime spot in a blue BMW car, carrying Divya's body in the boot.

Besides, another CCTV footage shows Abhijeet, the woman, and another person arriving at the hotel reception on January 2 and proceeding towards Room No 111.

Later, on the same night, Abhijeet and others were seen dragging Divya's body wrapped in a sheet inside the hotel.

During questioning, he told the police that Divya had his objectionable pictures, and was extorting money from him. On Tuesday night, Abhijit told Divya to delete his objectionable pictures from her mobile phone, but when she refused to do so, he shot her dead.

Meanwhile, Divya's family has alleged that her murder was conspired by slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli's family and Abhijeet.

Gadoli was killed in an encounter in Mumbai in February 2016. He was also "suspected" of being a police informer.

Divya was the prime accused in the case that time. Later, she was arrested in connection with the gangster's murder.

She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in June last year. With inputs from agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram